The Hokies are in the door relatively early here: only MAC program Toledo and fellow ACC school Louisville have issued offers to Bailey, whose potential will probably see him end up with a much larger offer list. Like with other prospects from areas where the Hokies haven't established historical ties, that first visit to campus is going to be very important in determining just how serious a shot they'll have to land Bailey. That visit hasn't been scheduled yet, but look for the coaching staff to push for him to make it ini during the Spring.