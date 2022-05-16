New Virginia Tech football offer: Davi Belfort

The son of MMA fighter Vitor Belfort, Davi has had plenty of opportunity already (at the conclusion of his freshman year!) to visit a number of top programs, and he holds offers from some of the recruiting powerhouses in college football. It's likely that his camp circuit - which will be even more extensive than the one he took last year - will include Blacksburg, which is a good relationship-building start. As is often the case when VT is competing against the Alabamas and Oregons of the world, staying in the hunt for the next three years will mean proving on the field that the Hokies are on the upswing, and that Blacksburg is a realistic landing point for top recruits.