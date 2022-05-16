New Virginia Tech football offer: Davi Belfort
Virginia Tech has offered Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 2025 quarterback Davi Belfort. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Mississippi, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, UCF, Grambling State, Incarnate Word
The latest
The son of MMA fighter Vitor Belfort, Davi has had plenty of opportunity already (at the conclusion of his freshman year!) to visit a number of top programs, and he holds offers from some of the recruiting powerhouses in college football. It's likely that his camp circuit - which will be even more extensive than the one he took last year - will include Blacksburg, which is a good relationship-building start. As is often the case when VT is competing against the Alabamas and Oregons of the world, staying in the hunt for the next three years will mean proving on the field that the Hokies are on the upswing, and that Blacksburg is a realistic landing point for top recruits.
Film
