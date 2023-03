Virginia Tech has offered Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill 2026 defensive lineman Daverin Geralds. Here's a quick look at him.

Originally from Louisiana, Geralds plays his high school ball in the talent-rich suburbs north of Atlanta. His father, Daverin Sr., is a Baton Rouge native who played his college ball at Ole Miss before having a pro career in the CFL and Arena League - so offers on the board from LSU and Ole Miss are significant. Geralds took the visit up to Blacksburg this weekend before the offer came through, though, so there's no question that he's willing to give the Orange and Maroon an earnest look - and that's already begun.

