New Virginia Tech football offer: Davaughn Patterson

Offering a player within a couple days of his commitment to another ACC school (Wake Forest) is perhaps not ideal, but the fact that Patterson committed to the Deacs less than two months after receiving an offer indicates that other Power-5 options may very well have the opportunity to pull hm away from Winston-Salem. Getting the offer on the heels of an evaluation from OLBs coach Shawn Quinn is also an opportunity to bond with the VT program just a bit as the Hokies try to maintain a foothold in the Jacksonville area through a coaching change. A summer visit is a distinct possibility, and would give VT a real shot here.