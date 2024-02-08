Virginia Tech has offered Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland 2025 running back Daune Morris. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Arkansas State, Liberty, Memphis, South Florida, Tulane, Western Kentucky, Austin Peay, Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky

The latest

The Hokies have emphasized East and Middle Tennessee under the current staff (as one of the secondary areas just sneaking into the six-hour driving footprint), and while there have been some results in Nashville proper, talent-rich Murfreesboro has been a spot where the coaches haven't yet landed that first commit. On the bright side, players from the area have been able to make the trip to Blacksburg with regularity, and Morris has had interest for long enough prior to the offer that he is expected to make that happen.

Film

Game breakdown

Morris is a leanly-built player who likes to show patience behind the line of scrimmage, then plant his foot and get upfield once he has a crease. He can run through tackles a bit and has a nice ability to make shallow cuts when running at a defender, but he's first and foremost a speed guy. He won't be caught by many high school defenders when they don't have a great angle on him. He does have a tendency to bounce runs to the edge outside, and learning when that will and won't work against college-caliber defenders will be the next phase of his development.