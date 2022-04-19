 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: DaShawn Stone
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-19 09:41:09 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: DaShawn Stone

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Virginia Tech has offered Asheville (N.C.) A.C. Reynolds 2023 defensive back DaShawn Stone. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Duke, Virginia, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Liberty

The latest

Stone is slowly building his offer list this offseason, including a couple from programs that he's visited (Duke and Wake Forest), and a significant one that he hasn't (this, from VT). He's also taken trips to programs like Clemson in the past, and he has a chance to use this Summer to show major programs that recruit the Tar Heel State that they're missing out by not getting in the door early. Since VT has burst through that door at this stage, they have a chance to install themselves as a favorite before the competition gets too fierce.

