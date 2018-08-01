This offer - along with the coaches sending official confirmation of past offers to several backs already on the board - confirms that the staff isn't satisfied with just one tailback in the 2019 class. They'll work to bring another into the fold (though obviously the commitment of Keshawn King reduces the urgency of that in a big way). They have yet to find much success in the Oklahoma/Texas region that many of the coaches hail from, but certainly the connections there could be a good place to start. Barlow has already taken official visits to Arkansas, Minnesota, and Oklahoma, so the staff will have to work quickly in order to secure one of those final two stops, or convince him to make a visit on his own dime later in the process.