Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Henrico 2026 athlete/RB Darren Williams. Here's a quick look at him.

Williams split his time between JV and varsity last season, so there's plenty of development coming in his game. However, programs don't want to be behind the curve, and Virginia Tech is especially interested in showing early attention to players from the Richmond area. Getting him to campus soon is in the plans, and as Williams's game develops, his experience getting out to visit schools will grow, as well. The Hokies have put themselves in solid early position, and you'd be unwise to doubt lead recruiter Fontel Mines when it comes to prospects from the 804.

