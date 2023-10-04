Virginia Tech has offered Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2026 defensive back Darrell Carey. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

The Hokies' meager fortunes at DeMatha have turned around in recent years - Dante Lovett in the freshman class, Emmett Laws committed in 2024 - and with the addition of former DeMatha coach Elijah Brooks to the staff, the Hokies have been very good at getting in the door early for as-yet unheralded prospects from the DC-area powerhouse. He hasn't been able to visit for a home game yet this year (nor has Laws), but the Hokies should be able to build a strong early lead before other major suitors get involved.

Film

Game breakdown

Carey is a tall, thin cornerback who also gets significant time at safety. At this stage in his development, he's not completely comfortable in a true backpedal, and he labors a bit to turn his hips and run. Some of that is a natural consequence of his spindly legs not filling out yet, but at this stage he looks far more natural as a safety. He likes to play the ball in the air coming downhill, and his reaction times and especially straight-line speed are something to behold. The development of his body should go a long way toward determining where he ultimately plays, but versatility on the backend is always coveted.