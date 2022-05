New Virginia Tech football offer: Darien Mayo

Mayo has been something of a sleeper prospect, but programs are intrigued by his combination of size and athletic skills. That includes the Hokies, who dispatched DMV-area ace Tyler Bowen to issue an offer at a program that was once a Virginia Tech stronghold. VT is putting in the effort to rekindle relationships around the region, and it's expected that Mayo makes his way to Blacksburg for a visit this Summer. He's also a childhood friend of 2023 offensive line commit Gabriel Arena. Being in the door early is the start to a solid path toward taking advantage of the advantages available in his recruitment.