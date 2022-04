New Virginia Tech football offer: Dante Lovett

Lovett received his offer at the conclusion of a visit for Hokies spring practice today. Visiting before an offer is always a sign of legitimate interest - and earning one in that process is a great way to kick-start a recruitment from the school's end, as well. VT is trying to return to its status as one of the DC area's power recruiters, and has hosted a number of Lovett's DeMatha teammates since the New Year, as well. Becoming just his second Power-5 offer to date, the Orange and Maroon are establishing themselves in very, very strong position.