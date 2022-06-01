New Virginia Tech football offer: Daniel Holmes
Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga 2024 defensive end Daniel "DD" Holmes. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Indiana, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Mississippi, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, Vanderbilt, Toledo
The latest
Holmes comes from a power program in the District, and his offer comes shortly after tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen made a swing through the area. Bowen's longtime connections should be a boost here, and of course the Hokies' re-focus inward should make geography an advantage, as well. All of Holmes's offers have come since the beginning of December - and he's a two-sport athlete, also participating in basketball - so he's relatively inexperienced on the recruiting trail. Finding a date to get him on campus this Summer is the coaches' priority, and should be a good first step.
