Greek has a few other scholarship offers, but it'd be fair to say that Virginia Tech is an entirely new level of program in his recruitment. The nature of the position is such that it's more possible to pull players out of their home regions, and with the head coach and offensive coordinator as his primary recruiters, the Hokies will have the opportunity to sell him on their impressive history of developing players for the NFL. Getting him to campus for another visit (he camped last Summer, though obviously didn't hold an offer just yet) will be important, especially because quarterbacks also tend to make their college commitments earlier in the process, but the Hokies start this one in very good shape.