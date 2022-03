New Virginia Tech football offer: Daniel Coles

Coles has taken a number of unofficial visits - including one to Blacksburg just over a week ago - but the Hokies join only Maryland on his offer list to this point. That's a good starting position, taking into account that he's a player from the DC suburbs, where the Orange and Maroon are very focused on returning to a position of recruiting strength. Getting in the door early and hosting players on campus are key steps toward that goal, and Coles is a player whose star is rising after a strong Rivals Camp Series performance in Charlotte last weekend. The Hokies moved at the right time, and should be able to remain right in the thick of his recruitment.