Hall hasn't even played significantly for the varsity team at SFA, but already he has a half-dozen extremely high-profile offers on the table. That's a big deal - and the reason players decide to play at St. Frances, if we're being a little honest. The Hokies have had trouble getting a foothold at the Baltimore powerhouse, but with new RBs coach Elijah Brooks on the path to repair some relationships there and make the Hokies a realistic option for those players, the only thing separating them from a serious chance here is some positive momentum on-field.