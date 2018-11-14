Despite what may be a conservative ranking, George has offers from some of the big boys in college football (or the recruiting world, in the case of some teams who can't quite seem to live up to their talent). That's going to mean plenty of competition. The Hokies have tried to get a foothold in Texas - where some on the coaching staff have connections - but have been unable to become a serious player for most prospects there. That hasn't dissuaded them from trying, though, and it remains to be seen how seriously George will take them as a contender in his process, given that he's already expressed a preference for the SEC.