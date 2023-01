Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Varina 2026 athlete DaMari Carter. Here's a quick look at him.

Carter was offered this week as the Hokies barnstormed the Commonwealth. Richmond is always going to be a crucial piece of the VT recruiting puzzle under the current staff and WRs coach Fontel Mines is an ace recruiter in the region, so being in the game early and having those strong connections will be a good start. Given that Carter is just wrapping up his freshman year of high school, there's a long way to go in this one, but the Orange and Maroon should feature prominently for as long as they want to be seriously involved here.

----

