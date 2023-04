Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Independence 2026 tight end Dallas Brannon. Here's a quick look at him.

Brannon played primarily for the junior varsity team at Charlotte-area powerhouse Independence High, but he's already shown enough to be a coveted target. With the ability to play tight end and safety at the high school level, he perhaps projects long-term to more of a linebacker position, and that's the Hokies' initial preference for him. Getting him to town will be an important priority - and it would behoove the Hokies to try to get a major foothold before the likes of Georgia (where dad Robert was a tight end) get seriously involved.

