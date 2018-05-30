Does it look like all the schools already on Foster's offer list have something in common? Until VT arrived they were all based in his home state of Texas. That gives the Hokies the honor of being the first national program (and one of the first couple in Power-5) to offer him. There's an advantage to that first-mover status, and with the staff's recent surge in attention to the Lone Star state, there's hope they can build some serious connections there (especially in the far northern portions, close to the Oklahoma origins of many on the staff). He plans to check out every school that offers - and we'll see if Foster sticks to that plan now that the offers have a bit more geographic spread.