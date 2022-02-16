 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Daevin Hobbs
New Virginia Tech football offer: Daevin Hobbs

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Concord (N.C.) Robinson 2023 defensive end Daevin Hobbs. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion, NC Central

The latest

Hobbs has taken a few unofficial visits - seeing North Carolina multiple times, along with visits to Tennessee and Wake over the course of the past eight months or so. However, Virginia Tech is the first Power-5 program to actually throw its hat into the ring with an offer, and with two of the top recruiters on staff - Derek Jones and JC Price - his lead contacts, there's every reason to believe they should be able to maintain strong standing. A visit to Blacksburg for a Spring practice should help continue to grow the relationship.

Film

