Collins was on campus when he picked up his offer, one member of a fairly sizable contingent of players form the Atlanta area. That he took the trip before VT had offered speaks highly of his interest, and that he made the trip with a number of friends (some with, some without offers) made him feel more comfortable in town. He's going to be a highly pursued player in the 2021 class though, and already holds a number of bigtime SEC offers. The Hokies will have to scrap to stay in this one, even though they've started on the right foot.