Virginia Tech has offered Sylva (N.C.) Smoky Mountain 2024 athlete/DB Da'Mare Williams. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Williams visited Blacksburg last weekend and struck up a bond with area recruiter Shawn Quinn... and within a week he'd landed an offer from the Orange and Maroon. VT is the first Power-5 program on the list for Williams - and the only one he's even visited to date. Building that relationship before the field gets crowded will always be important, and the Hokies are doing the right things in that regard. If VT continues to prioritize Williams, there should be an extremely strong chance to land him.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---