Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) St. John's 2024 athlete Da'Juan Riggs. Here's a quick look at him.

Riggs has offers from coast to coast, and while much of his attention has been on schools closer to home, he's visited programs as far away as Oregon this Spring. The Hokies' desire to return to recruiting strength in the DMV rests upon winning some recruitments at powerhouse programs, and Riggs could ultimately be one opportunity to do that. A high school QB who most programs project as a running back, Riggs is seen by the Hokies staff as a versatile WR/RB type - and that could be a selling point in the long run.

----

---