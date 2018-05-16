Ellies picked up his Virginia Tech offer yesterday, and although it seems like the Hokies may be late to the game, they beat the likes of Ohio State to the punch in offering (by about 24 hours, at least). He comes from an area where VT has traditionally recruited pretty well, and the Hokies have one of his high school teammates - quarterback/athlete DeJuan Ellis - signed in the 2018 class. There are plenty of connections that VT should be able to work, and with the need for defensive tackles, they should be able to generate plenty of traction with the four-star.