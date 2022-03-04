New Virginia Tech football offer: D'nas White

White has - somehow, for a 6-6, 315-pounder - flown under the radar. His sophomore film is impressive, though, and the current VT staff is willing to be first-mover on a kid who could be an elite prospect in the long term. White visited North Carolina the final weekend in January, but does not yet hold an offer from the Heels. VT has an opportunity to show the love before anyone else, and potentially build a lead that will be tough to overcome for the Charlotte-area player.