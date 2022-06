New Virginia Tech football offer: Cutter Boley

Boley camped in Blacksburg Friday, and performed well enough to earn an offer from quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn and head coach Brent Pry. That combination means high-level familiarity with the program even at this early stage of his recruitment (and it's always meaningful when a player is high enough pre-offer on a program to want to camp to earn the opportunity). Kentucky is considered the favorite - and he's been to Lexington the most of any school - but the Hokies have put their best foot forward, and have at least done enough that their performance on the field over the next couple years is going to have a significant impact on his recruitment.