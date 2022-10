Virginia Tech has offered Kings Mountain (N.C.) 2024 defensive end Curtis Simpson. Here's a quick look at him.

The Hokies made a wave of offers late last week, with Simpson's coming from OLBs coach Shawn Quinn - likely an indication of where VT sees him playing in the long-term, given that he's undersized as a true DE right now. Simpson visited Duke over the weekend, but it is likely that he makes his way to Blacksburg before the regular season is out. VT is reasonably far ahead of the curve here - Auburn was the only Power-5 school to beat the Hokies to the punch, though the Blue Devils have since joined the list - and there should be a good chance to remain seriously involved here.

