Virginia Tech has connections to McDonogh School, but so do other programs - most notably Penn State, which Jacobs has already visited on multiple occasions. The Hokies have had to scrap and claw to remain in the picture around the DMV and Baltimore more than you'd expect in recent years, and they'll need to do just that to win this one. Look for them to get the four-star on campus this off-season, and that should help to continue the relationship-building. His versatility to play wide receiver or a defensive position gives VT the ability to sell him on multiple options, too.