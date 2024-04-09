Virginia Tech has offered Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland 2025 safety Craig Tutt. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Memphis

The latest

Tutt hails from an area where the Hokies have done some decent work in recent classes - the Southeast suburbs of Nashville have a lot of Hokie connections through Brent Pry and Chris Marve (who were at Vanderbilt together) as well as Tutt's lead recruiter, Shawn Quinn. Getting him to town to experience Blacksburg will be an important step in the process, but the Hokies should have plenty of opportunity to impress over the next year-plus. Winning on the field as his star rises is an extremely important factor, too.

Film

Game breakdown

Tutt has a long, lean frame with room to fill out - he's going to remind plenty of Hokie fans of fellow Middle Tennessean (and rising sophomore) Mose Phillips in that respect. He also has good straight-line speed, but he's able to play very fast because he has good instincts and feel for the game. He excels in zone coverage, where he can use a bit of physicality to knock receivers off their routes without interrupting his own momentum, and can also read the quarterback's eyes to make great breaks on the ball. He's not a natural backpedal or hip-flip athlete at this stage, though his lanky limbs may get under better control as he fills out. He likes to hit, and as he continues to develop athletically, should blossom into a major target for programs around the country.