HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Cormani McClain

New Virginia Tech football offer: Cormani McClain
Virginia Tech has offered Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson 2023 wide receiver Cormani McClain. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Florida, Florida State, Kansas State, Miami, Penn State, West Virginia, others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news