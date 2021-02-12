 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Cormani McClain
New Virginia Tech football offer: Cormani McClain

Virginia Tech has offered Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson 2023 wide receiver Cormani McClain. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Florida, Florida State, Kansas State, Miami, Penn State, West Virginia, others

The latest

