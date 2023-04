Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore Perry Hall 2025 athlete Corey Costner. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Costner is relatively unheralded, but he's picked up a few major offers this Spring. He visited Blacksburg just over a week ago (and he also saw UVa this Spring). Virginia Tech sees him as a wide receiver - though he's a multi-position athlete at this time - and selling him on a vision of a more productive passing game and then following through on that in the Fall will be important. VT's ties to the extended DMV region will be a boost here, with Maryland alum Tyler Bowen and former Maryland assistant Elijah Brooks spearheading the pursuit.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---