New Virginia Tech football offer: Cordell Jefferson

Jefferson is another of Virginia Tech's recent offers at Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy, and while he has a few other Power-5 offers, he's probably the biggest sleeper of the bunch (the typical difficulties accessing quality film for SFA players - not usually a major problem simply because the program is so high-profile - are the biggest limiting factor there). A big safety with the ability to develop into a true ballhawk, the ceiling is high for Jefferson, and a ton of offers are probably coming when he has a starting gig as a sophomore (with nationally-televised games a regular occurrence for St. Francis). The Hokies are in the door early and putting in work to be a factor at SFA, and Jefferson considers incoming freshman Cam Johnson one of his role models.