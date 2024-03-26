Virginia Tech has offered Purcellville (Va.) Woodgrove 2026 wide receiver Connor Salmin. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Duke, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia

The latest

Salmin has visited campus for multiple recruiting events, but that's not his primary connection to Virginia Tech: his dad Alex played soccer at VT, and there's a strong family connection in that regard. He's been a frequent visitor to a couple other programs that recruit the region well (namely UVa and West Virginia), so the family connection is not a silver bullet, but it gives the staff the opportunity to have a great chance if they continue to pursue full-bore and put their best foot forward.

Film

Game breakdown

Salmin has good size and outstanding straight-line speed (particularly compared to the competition he's playing at the high school level) and that makes him a threat to take the top off the defense. He plays the ball well in the air and is a hand-catcher, which allows him to win jump balls at this level. He is also capable of catching on shorter routes and outrunning opponents to the endzone. He moves smoothly through traffic but doesn't have elite side-to-side quickness. As he transitions to college, getting used to players who have similar athletic ability to him will be a major adjustment. Depending on how his body grows, he can end up a bigger slot receiver, a traditional outside receiver, or possibly even a hybrid player between multiple positions.