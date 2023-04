Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances 2025 safety Connor Adams. Here's a quick look at him.

Running backs coach Elijah Brooks is wasting no time in his effort to make good on the Hokies' longstanding promise to be a more effective program recruiting the DMV and Baltimore. Issuing offers - and first P5 offers, no less - to prospects from the area's strongest high school producer of college talent is a good step in that direction. SFA players tend to be well-traveled in the offseason (and tend to take those visits in large groups), so it's likely that Adams and several other Panthers make the trip, and his recruitment can begin in earnest.

