New Virginia Tech football offer: Colin Hurley

Hurley has been proactive in seeking attention from major colleges, and those efforts are paying off: he's blossomed into a highly-sought prospect. Of course, a talented player at a national powerhouse like Trinity Christian Academy is going to get plenty of love. He was participating in Florida State's camp the day his offer arrived, so he's unlike some other recent offers in that the Hokies didn't see him in-person shortly before offering. He's shown a willingness to travel around the country for his visits, and a trip up to Blacksburg this Summer is hoped-for, though not yet scheduled.