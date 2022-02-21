New Virginia Tech football offer: Colin Houck

Houck is a baseball/football prospect with options in both sports, though his future appears to lie in football at this point. He's taken some visits around the region, but has yet to make his way as far as Virginia Tech just yet. Now that an offer's on the table, the hope is for that to change. VT has a recent history of success (albeit under a different coaching staff) of success in the Atlanta area, and continuing to mine that with quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn leading the charge in this recruitment is the intention. With a wider net being cast at the QB position, he's one of several new offers.