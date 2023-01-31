New Virginia Tech football offer: Cole Sullivan
Virginia Tech has offered Pittsburgh Central Catholic 2024 LB/Ath Cole Sullivan. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron, Cincinnati, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio
The latest
Sullivan missed much of his sophomore year with a leg injury, or he may very well be a major national prospect already. He's taken multiple visits to a few schools of interest - and programs like Notre Dame and hometown Pitt have long connections to Central Catholic High - so the Hokies will have to fight if they want to legit shot here. That he was offered by a personnel staffer (Jan Johnson) rather than an on-field coach means there's will plenty of relationship-building to do on both ends, but a visit to Blacksburg could make VT a serious contender here.
Film
