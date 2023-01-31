Virginia Tech has offered Pittsburgh Central Catholic 2024 LB/Ath Cole Sullivan. Here's a quick look at him.

Sullivan missed much of his sophomore year with a leg injury, or he may very well be a major national prospect already. He's taken multiple visits to a few schools of interest - and programs like Notre Dame and hometown Pitt have long connections to Central Catholic High - so the Hokies will have to fight if they want to legit shot here. That he was offered by a personnel staffer (Jan Johnson) rather than an on-field coach means there's will plenty of relationship-building to do on both ends, but a visit to Blacksburg could make VT a serious contender here.

