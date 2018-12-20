VT hasn't exactly turned up an undiscovered gem here: Simon already has a number of major Power-5 offers, and will likely continue to rack them up. His older brother Shayne plays at Notre Dame, and Cody has been on past visits to Penn State and Rutgers, so the Hokies will likely have to make up some ground to be heavily involved here. However, there's obvious allure to playing in the Lunch Pail Defense, and plenty of playing time to sell to prospects in the Class of 2020 and beyond at the linebacker position, so if VT is able to bring him on a visit to campus, the games can really begin.