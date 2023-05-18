News More News
New Virginia Tech football offer: CJ Williams

Virginia Tech has offered Deerfield (Mass.) Academy 2024 offensive lineman CJ Williams. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania

The latest

A Long Islander who moved for his junior season at Deerfield Academy, Williams is relatively new to the process, and just beginning to see his star rise. With nearly as many Ivy League offers as Power-5 options (and oddly, no mid-majors on the board), interest in him has risen to a whole new level this Spring. He plans to spend the month of June checking out the programs that are showing new interest in him, and with a VT offer on the table, that should include a stop in Blacksburg.

Game breakdown

Williams has a massive frame, and it's pretty well filled out. However, he's carrying too much weight to the extent that it slows his feet down significantly, and he'll have to trim up to have the mobility necessary to success in college. He flashes quickness at times (including his stints at defensive tackle) but is more a sheer size-and-power style of player at this point. Cleaning up his footwork is a task that likely has to wait until he shapes his body, but once he does that, the attributes he can bring to the table - he's decently flexible for a 6-8 kid tipping the scales well north of 325 pounds - make him an intriguing prospect.

