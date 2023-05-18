Virginia Tech has offered Deerfield (Mass.) Academy 2024 offensive lineman CJ Williams. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3Jvb2tfVlQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENyb29rX1ZUPC9hPiBJJiMzOTttIGhvbm9yZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBteSAx M3RoIEQxIG9mZmVyIHRvIHBsYXkgZm9vdGJhbGwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib2tpZXNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A SG9raWVzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb0hva2llcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dvSG9raWVzPC9hPiDwn6aDPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9EQUJpZ0dyZWVuRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERBQmln R3JlZW5GQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iYmFy YmF0bzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBiYmFyYmF0bzUzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvbGRlblVrb251P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHb2xkZW5Va29udTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UeWxlckJvd2VuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBUeWxlckJvd2VuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0FDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBQ0NGb290 YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNG cmllZG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW48 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJpYW5Eb2huMjQ3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCcmlhbkRvaG4yNDc8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTW9oclJlY3J1aXRpbmc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1vaHJSZWNydWl0aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09uM1JlY3J1aXRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBPbjNSZWNydWl0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3VMYjB2eXF0bXgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91TGIwdnlxdG14PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IENKIFdpbGxpYW1zIChAUmVhbENKV2lsbGlhbXMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVhbENKV2lsbGlhbXMvc3RhdHVz LzE2NTg4MjY3MjU0ODMwNjEyNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5 IDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Other offers

Boston College, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania

The latest

A Long Islander who moved for his junior season at Deerfield Academy, Williams is relatively new to the process, and just beginning to see his star rise. With nearly as many Ivy League offers as Power-5 options (and oddly, no mid-majors on the board), interest in him has risen to a whole new level this Spring. He plans to spend the month of June checking out the programs that are showing new interest in him, and with a VT offer on the table, that should include a stop in Blacksburg.

Game breakdown

Williams has a massive frame, and it's pretty well filled out. However, he's carrying too much weight to the extent that it slows his feet down significantly, and he'll have to trim up to have the mobility necessary to success in college. He flashes quickness at times (including his stints at defensive tackle) but is more a sheer size-and-power style of player at this point. Cleaning up his footwork is a task that likely has to wait until he shapes his body, but once he does that, the attributes he can bring to the table - he's decently flexible for a 6-8 kid tipping the scales well north of 325 pounds - make him an intriguing prospect.

