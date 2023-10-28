Virginia Tech has offered Nashville Lipscomb Academy 2025 safety/linebacker CJ Jimcoily. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Memphis, South Florida, Troy, UAB, UNLV, Western Kentucky, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky

The latest

Jimcoily has already taken a few visits this Fall, including to North Carolina and Tennessee, which are starting to separate themselves near the top of his list. However, the Hokies' connections to Nashville should be a selling point, and his willingness to take far-flung visits may well see him in Blacksburg for the senior day contest with NC State, or a junior day this offseason. Showing a program that's on the right trajectory will be necessary given the breadth of options that he has (and the fact that he's already starting to establish favorites).

Film

Game breakdown

Jimcoily is actually mostly a cornerback in high school, but his physique - a tall frame with plenty of room to add mass - and his skillset probably translate to a hybrid safety/OLB position at the next level (he's much more of an "arrive at the point of attack and hope physicality breaks up the play" defensive back than a guy who can close the gap quickly enough to consistently make plays on well-thrown balls). There, he'd obviously have plenty of experience in coverage, and he's good enough turning and running with high school receivers that he'd be a major asset against tight ends, very few of whom would have the athleticism to run by him or send him the wrong way with precise routes. Adding the physiclity to play the run on a regular basis should come naturally as he fills out.