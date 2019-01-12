VT is the first major-conference program to offer Beasley, and he comes from an area that the Hokies have recruited well in the past. He also attends the same high school as fellow 2020 target KeAndre Lambert (and former 2019 target turned Clemson signee Sheridan Jones). VT is in the door early and has plenty of familiarity with the area, so as long as they keep the heat up, they should be well-positioned in this one. The position they'd like him to play - with plenty of other running back targets on the board, they could also like him as a slot receiver - is going to be one interesting aspect of his recruitment to keep an eye on.