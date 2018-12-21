Veilleux is a Canadian kid playing his high school football across the border in New York. Some schools with closer connections geographically (Buffalo and Michigan) are already in the fold, and Rutgers pulled the trigger after last Summer's Rivals Camp in New Jersey. However, that's it so far, and VT's need for quarterbacks is certainly something they'll be able to sell, and of course Justin Fuente and Brad Cornelsen have a history of developing NFL quarterbacks, too. Prospects from North of the Boarder tend to try to visit plenty of schools as early in the process as possible, so a trip to Blacksburg is a possibility sooner rather than later.