Hamilton's offer is not actually new, per se: it flew under the radar when it came through toward the end of last football season. It came on an unofficial visit to Blacksburg, and was his first offer of the process - Appalachian State, NC State, and West Virginia are among those who have entered the mix since. VT is in the door very early for a prospect still in his freshman year of high school, and should be able to keep the relationship strong over the next several years. There's too much time to know how Hamilton's recruitment will play out, but the Hokies should be feeling good for now.