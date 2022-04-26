 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Christian Betancur
New Virginia Tech football offer: Christian Betancur

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Catholic 2024 tight end Christian Betancur. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Western Michigan

The latest

Betancur has toured around Big Ten country over the course of the Spring, and seemingly every program that lays its eyes on him issues a scholarship offer immediately. The Hokies are a bit of a geographic outlier at his point (Washington, on the opposite coast, has the same status), so convincing him of the value in leaving the region will be one of the priorities when he has a number of options closer to home. His primary point of contact has been non-coaching staffer Jeff Carpenter, so getting to know members of the coaching staff better will be the next phase.

Film

