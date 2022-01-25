New Virginia Tech football offer: Chris Spence

If Virginia Tech wants to re-establish itself as a recruiting power in the 757 - and there's no question that's one of the top priorities for Brent Pry - getting in the door early for top players is a key. That's particularly true for those prospects coming out of the talent-rich ColtBoyz youth program. The Hokies hosted Spence along with a couple other alumni of that program over the weekend, and offering the young cornerback is a big step in the right direction (importantly, they're also pushing the right buttons when it comes to building positive relationships with the program's coaches, as well), and there should be a long - and potentially fruitful - recruitment in the future.