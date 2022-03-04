New Virginia Tech football offer: Chris Marable
Virginia Tech has offered Hilton Head (S.C.) 2023 defensive tackle Chris Marable Jr. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, South Florida, Toledo
The latest
Marable played his junior season in coastal South Carolina, but started his career at Mount St. Joseph High in Baltimore. That's a nice set of geographic connections for Virginia Tech, and JC Price as the lead recruiter hits on both the location and position fronts. All of his offers have come since mid-January, so he's a fast-rising prospect at this stage, and the Hokies will try to get him on campus this Spring to try to continue building the relationship while they're still among the early wave.
