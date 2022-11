Virginia Tech has offered Hiram (Ga.) 2024 athlete Chase Tyler. Here's a quick look at him.

A former full-time QB who has transitioned to a wide receiver and CB role over the course of his junior season, Tyler is a big-bodied athlete who could grow into a tight end or linebacker at the next level. His length and athleticism allow him to find success even though he's going to have to continue building muscle to succeed in college. His interest in the Hokies is relatively recent, but he'll still see them in action soon: he intends to take an unofficial visit to Duke this weekend, and Virginia Tech is the opponent. That should help get a foot in the door, but there's a long way to go for a kids whose offers have nearly all come in the past couple weeks.

