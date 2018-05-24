Virginia Tech was the first Power-5 program to offer Lloyd, which obviously provides a bit of gravitas to the honor. With that ace in the hole and VT's increased presence in the Atlanta area, there's a good chance VT is able to get him to campus on a visit before other Power-5 teams make their entries. That could help build a bit of a lead - and of course Justin Fuente's offense provides a lot for wide receivers to like. This could be one that the Hokies are in for the long haul.