Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-24 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Chase Lloyd

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Atlanta Westlake 2020 wide receiver. Chase Lloyd. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

East Carolina, FAU, Tulane

The latest

Virginia Tech was the first Power-5 program to offer Lloyd, which obviously provides a bit of gravitas to the honor. With that ace in the hole and VT's increased presence in the Atlanta area, there's a good chance VT is able to get him to campus on a visit before other Power-5 teams make their entries. That could help build a bit of a lead - and of course Justin Fuente's offense provides a lot for wide receivers to like. This could be one that the Hokies are in for the long haul.

Film

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}