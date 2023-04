Virginia Tech has offered Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg 2025 defensive end Charles House. Here's a quick look at him.

House visited for the spring game yesterday, and picked up the offer from the Hokies before heading home. He's been slowly building a head of steam on the trail, and with Virginia Tech onboard, that may be enough to build a critical mass and have Power-5 options flowing in left and right. That means it's a good thing that the Hokies were able to host him prior to the floodgates opening. He's been to South Carolina on a number of occasions (and the Gamecocks also gave him his second overall and first Power-5 offer) so the Hokies are still playing a bit from behind for now. Strength in the Charlotte area should help though.

----

