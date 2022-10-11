Virginia Tech has offered Nolensville (Tenn.) 2023 wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald. Here's a quick look at him.

Fitzgerald was brought to the Hokies' attention over the Summer, and after some early-season film and the sending-out of his transcripts, the offers have rolled in thick and fast. Kentucky has been on the board for nearly two years, and the Wildcats have strong connections to the middle Tennessee area, but Virginia Tech comes just the second Power-5 program in the mix, and should have a legit shot to make a run in his recruitment, not least of which because the Orange and Maroon can demonstrate a need for explosiveness at the receiver position. Getting him on campus for a game this Fall will be a priority.

